WATERLOO — DeKalb’s winter percussion ensemble isn’t fraying at the seams.
The 42-member ensemble — the largest in program history — presented its show, titled “UNraveled,” Saturday in the state preliminaries at Avon High School. The group’s performance earned a slot in the Indiana Percussion Association state finals.
The IPA state finals take place Saturday, April 2 at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. DeKalb is scheduled to perform at 1:10 p.m., according to DeKalb director of percussion Randy Lemish.
“This percussion ensemble is getting bigger and better each and every year,” Lemish said. “The members of the past and present have worked incredibly hard to get us to where we are as a program.
“I am extremely proud to be their percussion director, and we look forward to capping our season off with another consecutive state finals appearance.”
