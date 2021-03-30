Officers arrest nine
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested nine people from March 24-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Charles Dunten, 31, of the 2200 block of Southway Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 24 at 9:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jommely Reynoso, 21, of the 1600 block of Sinclair Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 24 at 9:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mary Golojch, 38, of the 600 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested March 24 at 3:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B-misdemeanor.
Cory Bailey, 42, of the 200 block of North Bridge Street, Garrett, was arrested March 25 at 10 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jesse Gose, 32, of the 500 block of North Williams Street, Angola, was arrested March 26 at 1:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for alleged contempt of court.
Shane Klumb, 46, of the 6200 block of Flynn Road, Indianapolis, was arrested March 26 at 3:12 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Hefley, 30, of the 2400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested March 26 at 5:42 p.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Natalie Hemminger, 37, of the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood, Ohio, was arrested March 28 at 4:18 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Eicher, 32, of the 20200 block of U.S. Highway 24, Woodburn, was arrested March 29 at 11:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
