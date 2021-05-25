AUBURN — A Hudson man was sentenced Monday to serve two years in prison for intimidation while armed with a knife, a crime he committed just two months after being released from prison on parole for murder.
Khristopher Moore, 42, of the 8900 block of West S.R. 4, pleaded guilty to intimidation, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Moore to four years in prison, with two years to serve and two years suspended. Moore was placed on probation for two years.
Reviewing Moore’s past, his attorney, John Watkins, said Moore began drinking and using drugs at age 10. At age 12 he began using acid, and between ages 12 and 14 he spent time in juvenile detention centers. At age 16 he committed murder, and on his 17th birthday he was sentenced to 45 years in prison by a Wells County court.
While in prison, he was subject to attacks, Watkins added. Also while Moore was in prison, his mother was murdered, the court heard.
“He’s led an unenviable life up to this point,” Watkins said.
Moore was released from prison on parole in 2020, and the intimidation offense was committed two months later, Watkins said.
Detailing the circumstances surrounding the crime, Watkins said Moore had made an inappropriate comment to a 16-year-old girl that was sexual in nature. On hearing about the comment, the girl’s stepfather sought out Moore and confronted him. Watkins said Moore responded “as he has learned to respond.”
He said Moore acted under strong provocation and was being confronted.
“The response was certainly unwise,” Watkins said.
Moore told the court he regrets his actions.
“I just want a chance to live,” he added.
Brown noted that Moore is facing a potential nine-year sentence for the parole violation in the murder case.
The judge noted that Moore pulled a knife during the 2020 confrontation.
“Fortunately ... things didn’t escalate to the point where someone got hurt,” Brown added.
Brown credited Moore for his cooperation with law enforcement in the case.
“But for your cooperation, but for your willingness to cooperate with law enforcement, I would have sentenced you to four years ... and call it a day,” Brown told Moore.
