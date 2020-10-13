AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in September in DeKalb County.
Kyle Ray Freeman Stephens, 25, Ashley and Myranda Dawn Gibson, 27, Ashley.
Jacob Michael Sawyer, 20, Auburn and Alexis Lee Kessler, 22, Auburn.
Kamren Ross Ramey, 27, Auburn and Brittany Catherin Demuyt, 27, Auburn.
Nathan August Novy, 45, Avilla and Elizabeth Marianne Wleklinski, 38, Auburn.
Bradley James McConeghy, 49, Garrett and Kim Lee Hippenhammer, 53, Garrett.
Tyler James Littlejohn, 24, Auburn and Krista Louise McCormick, 22, Auburn.
Bennie Lee McCormick, 48, Garrett and Sarah Marie Reynolds, 42, Garrett.
Kristin Melissa Brown, 40, Butler and Bobbie Sheilanne Gerber, 52, Butler.
Tyler Joseph Brule, 20, St. Joe and Katlyn Marie Clevenger, 21, Butler.
Thomas Michael Chelf, 46, Auburn and Bridgette Renee Stamper, 39, Auburn.
Adam Wesley Miser, 37, Butler and Stacy Ann Arick, 36, Butler.
Mickey Charles Egly, 52, St. Joe and Tracey Danielle Dove, 47, St. Joe.
Wyatt Garrison Traxler, 23, Garrett and Samantha Leann Drake, 23, Albion.
Zachary Paul Mitchell, 33, St. Joe and Cassandra Agnes Lomont, 25, New Haven.
Gustavo Fortman, 20, Auburn and Kaitlyn Morgan Carnahan, 20, Auburn.
Tyler Lee Blessing, 27, Garrett and Natalie Marie Angel, 27, Garrett.
Clarence Edward Barnett, 46, Van Wert, Ohio and Amy Jo Finger, 45, Butler.
Marc Douglas Eicher, 45, Butler and Tonya Lee Holbrook, 42, Butler.
Jeffrey James Erickson, 49, Fort Wayne and Robin Lynn Martin, 55, Auburn.
Joseph Matthew Hartke, 19, Fort Wayne and Grace Kay Thomas, 20, Auburn.
Kyle Robert Mays, 28, Garrett and Emily Anne Cooper, 26, Garrett.
Emanuel Jesus Cuenca, 34, Garrett and Alison Lynn Hall, 32, Garrett.
Jonathon Charles Cole, 22, Auburn and Makayla Marie Hickle, 20, Auburn.
Taylor Stephen Phelps, 26, Auburn and Patricia Mary Hewitt, 28, Auburn.
Joshua Garret McCurry, 32, Ann Arbor, Michigan and Hayley Rae Bowman, 30, Waterloo.
Hayden Daniel Putman, 27, Garrett and Lacey Jae Spencer, 31, Auburn.
Jesus Sanchez Jr., 35, Butler and Jessica Christine Cauley, 36, Butler.
Brandon Ray Barton, 26, Garrett and Kyleigh Jene Hart, 27, Garrett.
Melvin Harwood Trammell Jr., 60, Goshen and Tina Louise Pepe, 59, Auburn.
Gavin R. Monroe, 30, Butler and Hillary Charlotte Lay, 28, Butler.
Andrew Gregory Wene, 27, Auburn and Melanie Ann Davis, 28, Auburn.
Brice Stevens Hansen, 24, Auburn and Caitlin Marie Christman, 32, Auburn.
Robert Wayne Barnett, 29, Garrett and Amber Marie Tanner, 44, Garrett.
Keeley Rose Mills, 29, Auburn and Carrie Lynn Johanningsmeier, 35, Auburn.
Nigel Gwynn Trice, 44, Auburn and Heather Michelle Douglass, 46, Auburn.
Eric David Hickman, 33, Garrett and Tasha Marie Heyman, 32, Garrett.
Christopher Daniel Neely, 27, Auburn and Felicia Jade Williford, 26, Angola.
Calvin Kenneth Chambers, 37, Butler and Jamie Lynn Thomas, 40, Butler.
