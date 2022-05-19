ALBION — Finding a new superintendent won’t be the only administrative position Central Noble Schools will have to fill for next year.
Now, the corporation will also have to find a new elementary school principal after Eastside High School graduate Jared Knipper announced his resignation during Monday night’s school board meeting.
Knipper will leave the school at the end of this school year to take a position as an education consultant at the Buck Institute for Education specializing in project-based learning.
He said the job is remote, so he won’t be leaving the community and will continue to be involved with his children at Central Noble.
“I will be traveling around the country working with teachers around project-based learning,” he said. “Project-based learning is my passion and now I get to do it exclusively.”
He loves the fact he will now be able to work with project-based learning on a larger scale. He first got involved with the Buck Institute after he completed an equity fellowship and was already familiar with the organization when he applied for his position.
He’s excited about his new opportunity and the experience he will gain from it. He starts the new position on July 1 after his contract at Central Noble is complete.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said Knipper was a great asset to the school and liked that he was very student focused.
