AUBURN — Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 C.R. 35, will host a vacation Bible school July 19-23 from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening.
The theme is "Rocky Railway and Learn How Jesus' Power Can Pull Us Through." Children ages 3 to entering sixth grade are welcome to attend. For more information, call Becky Mondor at 925-2485 or Angel Taylor at 927-4997. To register, stop by the church or register online at hopewellub.org or vbspro.events/p/hopewellub.
