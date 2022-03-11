AUBURN — From a simplistic beginning inside a first floor downtown office working off of a temporary card table 20 years ago, David and Stacy Hefty have built an institution in downtown Auburn, which is today housed inside a modern-day, three-story office building.
The couple will open the doors to the public on Monday during an official ribbon-cutting and open house at Credent Wealth Management’s new building at the corner of 7th and Cedar streets.
The ribbon-cutting will begin at 4 p.m. followed by an open house until 6 p.m.
During the open house, the couple will be looking to give back to the community something that is of high priority to them. Credent is dedicated to serving and supporting local businesses and charitable organizations; therefore they will be asking those attending the event to bring non-perishable food items to be given to Catholic Charities RSVP food pantry. Donations will also be accepted.
With the opening of the new office building, the company’s 53 employees located in Auburn are now under one roof after being spread out across the city in four different locations. Work was completed on the building during the second week of February, and all employees were under one roof on Feb. 14.
“It has been an exciting journey,” said Stacy Hefty, president of the company. “Our new headquarters in downtown Auburn represents our commitment to our clients, our community, and our faith in the future. We want to highlight the strength, hope and prosperity available to hard-working Americans when they make a commitment to their own well-being through solid financial planning.”
Construction of the new headquarters began with the turning of dirt Feb. 10, 2021 on a cold and blustery winter’s day. The Heftys are hoping for spring like weather on Monday as they snip the ribbon officially opening the building.
David Hefty, CEO said the company, owes thanks to Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and county administration for making the process as simple as possible.
“The mayor did a great job of helping us put it all together,” Stacy said.
The Heftys said when they began their search to find a location for their business 20 years ago, they were sold on being downtown, and 20 years later, wouldn’t change a thing.
“It is fun to be downtown,” she said.
They said their employees and customers take advantage of being downtown by shopping local and enjoying the many restaurants.
“We know that our dream of 20 years ago was made possible because of where we were planted,” David said. “We were planted in Auburn, and we’re going to continue to grow in Auburn.”
The company now provides financial planning and advisory services on $1.3 billion of assets under management, with locations in Auburn, Portage, Michigan; and Waco and Plano, Texas.
With space available, the company continues to grow today as they look to hire an additional 12 people by July, bringing total employment in Auburn to 65. The company currently occupies the third floor of the building and looks to fill the second floor in the near future as it continues to expand.
About 4,000 square feet is available for lease on the east end of the building on the first floor. The Heftys are marketing the space to retail businesses, with the hopes of attracting a restaurant to the space.
Even with the growth, the couple continues to focus on the mission it started with.
“We continue to stay focused on each client with customized financial planning and exceptional customer service, including proactive steps to account for changes in the economy and marketplace,” said David. “Our partner-managed and partner-owned, fee-only model has no financial ties to Wall Street. We’re proud to offer services with integrity to clients with assets as little as $5,000.”
Stacy said they are focused on providing financial services and advice in an independent way.
“I can’t say enough about the clients we have had over the years,” Stacy said. “Clients are the reason we can do this in downtown Auburn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.