INDIANAPOLIS — A $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was purchased in Auburn for Saturday’s $572 million jackpot drawing.
Hoosier Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Speedway store No. 7122, 1004 W. 7th St.
Lottery officials said Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were: 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Jan. 30, was an estimated $613 million. Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.
Earlier this month, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St.
The Hoosier Lottery announced the winning Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket matched six of six numbers for a $7.8 million jackpot drawing.
