AUBURN — A driver fell asleep before a crash that injured his passenger Tuesday at 10:13 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Elizabeth M. Ruiz, 50, of Auburn, suffered an injury to her right arm while riding in a vehicle drive by Aureliano Ruiz Jr., 58, of Auburn. She was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Ruiz Jr. was driving southbound on Interstate 69, near the 329 mile marker at the west edge of Auburn, when he fell asleep. He awoke to find his 2013 Ford Escape was traveling off the west side of the highway. It struck a road sign with the front passenger side of the vehicle and entered a ditch, facing south. Police rated the vehicle as a total loss.
The driver was not injured.
Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Auburn police and fire departments assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.