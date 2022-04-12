INDIANAPOLIS — The State Science Fair concluded Saturday, April 2, at The Center in Indianapolis. Representing DeKalb Central Schools were ninth-grader Silas Refner, 10th-graders Olivia Woodcox, Christopher Schweitzer and Matthias Hefty, and 12th-grader Gavin Kling.
Schweitzer won a $50 prize for his project, “Influence on Supermarket Produce Consumption,” which examined the effects of advertising on consumers.
Hefty received the Pete Kissinger Entrepreneurial Spirit Award and a $50 prize for his work as an entrepreneur. He also took second place in the 10th grade division with his project, “Reduction of Internal Parasites through Improved Feeder Design.” He will go on to the upcoming Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I raise commercial boer goats that consist of a 30-doe herd bred year-round for both market and 4-H. However, I wanted to reduce the time it takes to clean out my feeders to prevent reoccurring worm problems. Thus, I redesigned my feeder to have a retractable tray to efficiently remove any manure in the feeder. This design can save 23 seconds per feeder which can save the goat industry $12.7 million in the current market,” Hefty said.
On Sunday, April 10, the State Science Fair Junior Division held its awards ceremony virtually.
J.R. Watson Elementary School student Abigail Todd won second place and $300 in the Future Female Engineer Contest. Her project was titled, “It’s a Dead Heat: Finding the Best Eco-Friendly Insulator for Holding Heat.”
