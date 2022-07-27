AUBURN — The Auburn Kiwanis Club recently honored its 2022 scholarship recipient, Connor Penrod.
He was awarded a four-year, $500 per year renewable scholarship, up to $2,000 total.
Penrod is the son of Brandon Penrod and Jessica English and a DeKalb High School graduate. He was active in extra-curricular activities and community service and plans on attending Indiana University to pursue a career in physical therapy.
The Auburn Kiwanis also sponsored the DeKalb High School Good Citizens Awards. Fellow students voted Maddison Linker and Travers Mason as the Good Citizens Award recipients.
The Auburn Kiwanis thank the community for supporting the many Kiwanis projects which make these scholarships possible. The Auburn Kiwanis meet every second and fourth Monday of the month at the Auburn Moose at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.