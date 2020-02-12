AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is offering two sessions of a course in Basic Handgun Safety and Shooting Fundamentals.
The classes will meet Friday, July 10, and Friday, July 17, with both sessions running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., “rain or shine.” Lunch will be provided.
The courses will take place at the police training center, 1131 W. Auburn Drive.
Class sizes are limited to 16 total participants. The course is open to anyone who is at least 18 years old, or anyone 16 years or older if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This is a basic handgun and shooting fundamental training course designed for the new or novice gun owner. Each participant is encouraged to bring his or her own handgun, 150 rounds of ammunition and a belt holster, or those items can be provided by the Auburn Police Department on the day of the training.
All participants must supply eye and hearing protection. This course includes both classroom training and outside live fire, and participants are encouraged to wear a closed-collared shirt and a billed hat and be prepared for the weather.
All Instructors for the course are certified Indiana Law Enforcement Academy firearms instructors.
Once a person is registered, the police department will contact the student to make arrangements for payment. Pre-payment is required and is nonrefundable: $125 if the person supplies his or her own firearm and ammunition, or $150 if police supply the firearm and ammunition.
