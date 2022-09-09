BUTLER — A Butler teen suffered minor injuries when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic in the 5900 block of C.R. 16 Friday afternoon.
The teen reported becoming distracted by a crop dusting plane when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Upon crossing the centerline the second vehicle ran off the roadway to avoid a collision.
The ten overcorrected causing her vehicle to roll over. The vehicle came to rest in the middle of the roadway on its roof. The driver was transported to the hospital by Parkview EMS.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Butler Police Department and Butler Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.