AUBURN — Visitors to one of the seven stops on Saturday’s annual Garden Walk can view the grounds at the home of Jeff and Tina Galligher, 512 Steeplechase Drive, Auburn.
Over the 10 years they have lived in their home, the Gallighers have created a diverse garden surrounding their backyard swimming pool.
“We’ve been married for 52 years, and this is something we can do together,” Jeff Galligher said.
Their gardens reflect the couple’s varied tastes in plantings.
“I’m a perennial guy, because I like to put something in and have it come back every year,” Jeff Galligher said. His favorites in their garden include coneflowers, allium and liatris.
Tina said she likes annuals, such as geraniums for their bright colors, marigolds for butterflies and other colorful flowers that attract hummingbirds.
The garden also offers milkweed for monarch butterflies.
“Of course, it all attracts rabbits,” Tina joked.
The Galligher stop on the Garden Walk is sponsored by GLG Storage of Auburn.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater is presenting the 2021 Garden Walk on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., sponsored by the Garden Gate Nursery.
This year’s Garden Walk features six local gardens with one bonus garden.
In addition to the Galligher home, the gardens are:
• Jim and Michaele Marks at 1776 C.R. 27, Waterloo, sponsored by Kim’s Korner Music & More. “A distinctive series of garden spaces surround the house and backyard,” an Excelsior news release said.
• Dorothy Molin’s garden at 1405 Allison Blvd., Auburn, sponsored by Kelly York of North Eastern Group Realty. “This woodland garden shows how to embrace shade.”
• Ron and Lynda Sleeper’s garden at 4512 S.R. 8, Auburn, sponsored by Doug and Angie Lockwood. “They are preparing for a wedding this fall in their backyard retreat.”
• Phil and Margaret Slone’s garden at 5425 C.R. 35, Auburn, is sponsored by Becky Slone of Wible Realty. “Gardens surround the home and attract a lot of birds, bees and butterflies.”
• The Auburn Presbyterian Church at 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, is sponsored by Summers Lawnscape Maintenance. “This solitude garden is nestled in the southwest corner of the church.”
• Kent and Shelley Johnson at 216 E. 17th St., Auburn, sponsored by All About You Boutique and the Likes Law Office. “The Garden Walk founders open their gardens to view.”
Tickets cost $5 in advance at Carbaugh Jewelers and Littlejohn Auctions in downtown Auburn or $6 on the day of the walk at any of the sites.
In addition to the daytime viewing, there will be a Sunset Garden Party Saturday from 8-10 p.m. It is limited to 40 guests. Tickets for the evening party cost $20 each and are available at Littlejohn Auctions and Carbaugh Jewelers while supplies last.
The 2021 Garden Walk is sponsored by the Garden Gate Nursery in Auburn. More information is online at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com or the academy’s Facebook page.
