WATERLOO — Police apprehended a driver who allegedly left the scene of a collision, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
A charge is pending against Ryan A. Pfefferkorn, 36, of Waterloo for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, a Class B misdemeanor, a police report said.
On Aug. 14 at 9:40 p.m., Pfefferkorn allegedly was driving on Franklin Street, just north of Jefferson Street, when his 2011 GM Sierra pickup truck struck the left front corner of a 2013 Dodge Journey that was parked in front of the home of its owner, Dirk Winget of Waterloo.
Police said Winget’s vehicle sustained heavy damage and was moved approximately 16 feet from where it was parked. Pfefferkorn allegedly left the scene heading north.
A fog lens from the hit-run vehicle that was left behind appeared to have a GM part number on it, police said, and video from neighbors across the street showed the hit-run vehicle was a pickup.
According to police, Pfefferkorn and his truck were located and identified later, when he returned to the scene to remove parts of his vehicle that were left behind from the crash. Pfefferkorn told police he was driving northbound on Franklin Street and struck what he thought was a rock, causing extensive damage to the right front of his vehicle. He said he continued traveling to his home and went to sleep, then returned to the crash scene after he awoke and discovered his front bumper cover on the ground, along with other vehicle parts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.