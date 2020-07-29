AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident.
The new patient is a 26-year-old who is recovering at home, a news release said. That raises the county’s total to 208 cases.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 206 patients has fallen from 43 to 41 in the past couple of weeks. Only 40 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 20 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
