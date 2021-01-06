Happy New Year 2021 to you all, and goodbye to 2020.
The year that, because of COVID, created co-parenting challenges for some in addition to the common list of co-parenting challenges that parents face on a regular basis.
I heard from several parents who faced challenges related to their differences of opinion about how each was adhering to recommendations for COVID. Their differences of opinion on mask wearing, social distancing, safeguarding outside of their homes as examples and during this time, many learned that court orders did not change in the middle of COVID. Co-parenting just became challenging and co-parents had to trust that each would do what was necessary to keep the child(ren) as safe as they could and that if a child became ill, there was no blame game because of that.
Hopefully this year will not be as challenging for co-parenting relationships, and what better time than the beginning of a new year to commit to respectful and responsible co-parenting for your child(ren).
My four formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting are a great place to start your 2021 co-parenting journey. As a reminder, they are: 1) Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly; 2) set aside your differences to do that; 3) always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t; 4) go for the Oscar.
This is a formula that is a great tool (if used), for those who are not sure how to begin creating a new co-parenting relationship. It is also a great tool (if used), for those parents whose co-parenting relationships are off track and lack respect and cooperation, but they are maybe not sure how to get things back on track.
I stand by my formula and encourage you to apply all of the formula parts to your daily co-parenting. You would soon see that none of these formula parts takes much effort, but could have a huge impact and could change the direction of your co-parenting relationship and journey. For those not sure how to start using the formula, I suggest just starting with a focus on communication (applying each formula part), paying very close attention to how you address your ex. I suggest that as a start, because communication (lack of and disrespectful) and how an ex is addressed is the No. 1 complaint, in answer to the question, “How would you describe your current co-parenting relationship?” that is on a questionnaire, that my workshop attendees fill out at the beginning of a workshop.
Because CDC guidelines and recommendations are still in place, it is important to either have a conversation with your ex about your agreed plan and agreed expectations for the child(ren) regarding those guidelines, or to just trust that you both want the same thing for your child(ren). Not just agreements on how co-parents will follow CDC guidelines and recommendations, but many of you are facing decisions needing to be made about schooling style with a new semester beginning, so you see, communication is a great place to begin implementing my four formula parts to your co-parenting relationship and journey.
A New Year’s resolution perhaps?
I hope you all have great week, and I hope your year is off to a great start.
