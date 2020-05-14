AUBURN — City officials moved forward with major projects Thursday, including a feasibility study for a railroad overpass and broadband service for Garrett residential customers.
In a meeting at City Hall, the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety authorized Mayor Mike Ley to seek quotes for a feasibility study of a railroad overpass.
Last month, Ley said he wants to study the potential for the city’s four crossings of the CSX railroad on Auburn’s south side, where traffic often is blocked by stopped or slow-moving trains.
The potential sites are on Wayne Street, Auburn Drive, Center Street (C.R. 29) and C.R. 31.
The board approved a partnership between Auburn Essential Services and the City of Garrett to provide residential broadband service in Garrett.
A mailing is going out to more than 200 customers in a pilot service area on Garrett’s south side. Fiber-optic lines will be ready to connect to homes later this summer, said Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Essential Services.
Broadband internet and video services could be extended to the rest of the Garrett community in 2021 and 2022, Schweitzer said.
Auburn Essential Services is leasing the site of a former electric substation in Garrett, where it will set up a 20-by-12-foot building for $1 per month. Auburn will make a significant capital investment in equipping the building and adding a backup power source, Schweitzer said.
“We’re excited about the partnership” with Garrett, he added.
Ley said Auburn is switching to Baker Tilley as the city’s financial consultant. He said the firm will create a complete capital improvement plan and a comprehensive financial plan for all city departments.
The council approved its annual service contracts with the DeKalb Humane Society and DeKalb County Council on Aging for $11,000 each.
The board renewed the city’s lease of property to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater through 2027. The city owns the land under the theater’s stage.
“Things have gone very well obviously it’s been a big success,” city attorney W. Erik Weber said about the nonprofit theater.
“The outdoor theater has done an awesome job for our community,” Ley added.
The board hired VS Engineering of Fort Wayne, the low bidder, to inspect a deteriorating bridge over Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park.
Also at Eckhart Park, electrical service will be installed to a restroom and a new skate park, which is under construction on the site of the former city swimming pool.
To save money on electricity, the city will replace 16 parking lot lights at Rieke Park with LED lighting.
Police Chief Martin D. McCoy received permission for Officer Steve Vallance, who is retiring at the end of May, to keep his service weapon.
The board approved closing a portion of Michigan Avenue for a Lee Pontius memorial event on June 20. Pontius founded Classic City Automotive on Michigan Avenue.
The Auburn Main Street organization received approval to close two parking spots and a portion of the sidewalk at 6th and Main streets for painting of a new mural downtown on the north side of the Barc Avenue shop.
