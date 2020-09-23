WATERLOO — A Republican caucus Tuesday chose Katy Hobbs to fill a vacant seat on the Waterloo Town Council.
Hobbs replaces Nathan Diehl, who endorsed her in a letter to the three caucus voters.
Republican precinct committee leaders Josh Caudill, Jess Jessup and Sue Bauermeister voted 3-0 to choose Hobbs over Ed McDowd for the council seat.
“Thank you. I look forward to serving,” Hobbs said after the vote.
Hobbs will fill Diehl’s unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2022. Diehl resigned because he has moved to a new home south of the town limits.
In the caucus meeting at the Waterloo Depot, Diehl’s mother, Anita Diehl, read her son’s letter describing Hobbs as “a very intelligent and thoughtful person … a passionate and dedicated individual.”
Hobbs then told the caucus she has lived in Waterloo since age 5. She worked at the former Hart’s Grocery, where she met her husband, Andy. They have been married 15 years and have four children.
“When I reached adulthood, and my husband and I considered where we wanted to raise our family, we realized it was here,” Hobbs said.
She added, “The work being done by the current Town Council is moving us in the right direction, toward financial restoration and expansion of our tax base. … I believe continuing the town’s expansion toward the interstate and continuing the work on the redevelopment of downtown is vital to the future of our community.”
McDowd told the caucus voters he moved to Waterloo from Texas in 1978 and graduated from DeKalb High School.
McDowd currently serves as president of the Waterloo Park Board. He said he coordinated the original construction of a large play set in Thomson Park, then oversaw its rebullding after an arson fire. He also was a member of the Waterloo Lions Club and president of the local baseball league. He holds a degree in design engineering.
DeKalb County Republican Chairman Rick Ring said two other people expressed interest in the council seat. He said one candidate’s nomination form arrived Monday, missing the Saturday deadline. Ring said the other candidate has never voted, so he could not verify the she is a Republican.
