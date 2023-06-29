AUBURN — Beacon Credit Union, along with the Beacon Ag Group, will host the 2023 Auburn and Garrett Member Appreciation Day on Friday.
This year will mark 92 years of Beacon serving its member-owners and will celebrate with themed events at the member centers.
“Our member-owners are very important to us, they are the center of everything we do,” said Dusty Cuttriss, president and CEO.
“We are blessed and grateful to have their support. Without such great member-owners Beacon Credit Union would not be where it is today.”
The Auburn and Garrett member centers will be celebrating with member-owners on Friday during regular business hours. Celebrations will take place at 136 W. 7th St. and 715 N. Grandstaff Drive in Auburn and 1114 S. Randolph St. in Garrett. Members can expect food and fun with Beacon Credit Union staff.
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided financial services to its member-owners. Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 47,000 members and manages assets of approximately $1.5 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.