AUBURN — A recent engineer’s estimate of close to $8 million — worst case scenario — has left DeKalb County residents asking if the Henderson Construction property on U.S. 6 in Waterloo was the best place to relocate the DeKalb County Highway Department.
Before settling on the Henderson Construction property east of Waterloo, DeKalb County Commissioners examined several other sites around the county, including property it already owns north of the DeKalb County Community Corrections building. The county owns some 200 acres of land from Potter Drive to C.R. 40 on Auburn’s west side, the county farm.
DeKalb County Commissioner William Hartman said the option to build the highway department on that land was examined thoroughly before being eliminated. The search for a new location began in 2020 with then-commissioners Hartman, Don Grogg and Jackie Rowan.
After elimination of several other sites within the county, including one on C.R. 34, which Hartman said would have been a “perfect location,” the former board of commissioners purchased the Henderson Construction property for just over $1 million in 2020.
In looking at each of the properties, Hartman said logistically, the county farm property just wasn’t going to work.
He said if the highway department was placed on the north end of the property near C.R. 40, utilities would have had to be run to the area, costing the county somewhere around $1 million in 2020. With escalating construction costs, that price would be considerably higher today.
Hartman said the second issue with the property was logistics for the drivers having to leave the department with the large trucks and other road construction implements.
He said pulling trucks out onto S.R. 8 from Potter Drive would be extremely dangerous. Access off of C.R. 40 would be just as dangerous because of limited sight distance at C.R. 40 and C.R. 34A.
The final disadvantage traffic-wise was for those drivers having to access the county’s southeast side. Drivers would be forced back through the city of Auburn, something Hartman said the county wanted to avoid because of safety and traffic.
“We were trying to get away from traveling through Auburn,” Hartman said.
Another site considered by commissioners was the site on C.R. 34 and C.R. 427, the former Gladieux Refinery property, one that Hartman called a “perfect location.”
“That site was almost in the center of the county,” Hartman said. “It was a really good price.”
That site, however, was met with negativity because of its proximity to DeKalb High School, DeKalb Middle School and the traffic the highway department would bring to the area.
County Council President Rick Ring said in an Oct. 20, 2020 article published in The Star that the C.R. 34 site was unacceptable because of its proximity to the schools and a new housing subdivision directly north of it.
To this day, Hartman believes the location was the best because it was a clean slate. The county could have purchased at a reasonable price that had all of the necessary utilities.
He said a state traffic study stated that the county highway department would produce less traffic than a 100-home housing subdivision on the land.
Today, the land still sits empty with a dozen or so houses on the north side of C.R. 35.
A site owned by Mike Klink on the west side of Waterloo was also considered on C.R. 27 just south of U.S. 6., but a final agreement couldn’t be reached as the land was being leased to another company for the extraction of gravel.
During the exploration of land for a new home, other properties were considered, each with their own flaws. That led commissioners back to the Henderson Construction property, which was ultimately purchased for just over $1 million, which isn’t figured into the total price tag for the project.
With the land purchased and initial plans complete, Hartman said there are still some questions to be answered about the property, one being whether the current well which produces water for the property is adequate for the needs of the highway department. If not, the county will have to look at drilling a second well on the property.
Hartman said the biggest issue is the fire suppression system which will be installed at the facility.
“We have to make sure the well is adequate for that,” he said.
The county is also looking for help from NIPSCO to run natural gas to the property. The utility is currently available on the north side of the road.
The renovation of the property will include the construction of a warm storage facility, a maintenance garage, salt barn and fueling location on site. Until bids are received from contractors, the only estimate the county has is the one from Elevatus Architecture, which is almost $2 million more than what was projected.
Commissioners have proposed using $4.1 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the project on top of money that is currently set aside. The DeKalb County Council has yet to approve the plan before ARPA money can be spent on the project. The vote on the spending of the funds could come at the June 14 meeting.
The City of Auburn has purchased the Ensley Avenue site, which is the current home of the DeKalb County Highway Department. The city is looking to use the land to expand Eckhart Park.
The county hopes to be in its new location by the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.