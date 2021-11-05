AUBURN — New weekly cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County continue to climb as the county health department reported 144 new cases for the week on Friday.
The climb back up over 100 cases a week started last week with 139 cases after two weeks of numbers under 100 new cases.
The upward trend in cases comes the same week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer BioNTech dose for children 5-11 years of age. The children’s dose is one-third the amount of the adult dose.
The DeKalb County Health Department has recently received its first doses of the children’s vaccine and will be announcing clinic dates.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said local pharmacies could potentially also receive doses of the vaccine. Children’s vaccines are available in neighboring Steuben County and Allen County at the Fort Wayne Memorial Coliseum and Parkview Super Shot clinic at 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne.
Appointments can be made and locations with the children’s vaccine can be found at ourshot.in.gov.
This week’s case counts were concentrated on those between the ages of 21-50, with 35 cases being reported in those residents 21-30 years of age.
Souder said earlier in the week that the possible outbreak in the age group could be because of the Halloween holiday, where there were several parties in the area where people were grouped together unmasked.
Those aged 31-40 reported 27 new cases and those aged 41-50 reported 23 new cases.
DeKalb County continues to see low numbers in those categories which include school-aged children. In the 0-20 age group, 21 new cases were reported.
The remaining age brackets include: 14 new cases in the 51-60 age group, 16 in the 61-70 age group, 6 in the 71-80 age group and 2 in the 81-90 age group.
This week’s new cases brings the county’s total number of cases to 6,670 from the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The county has now recorded 86 deaths due to COVID-19 although the state reports 102 deaths on its official dashboard.
The health department continues to urge everyone who isn’t vaccinated to get vaccinated and continue to social distance when in large groups and wear a face covering.
