FORT WAYNE — Four students from DeKalb County earned recognition on the University of Saint Francis honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
To be placed on the honor roll, a student must earn between six and 11 semester hours of class credit and attain a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5.
The honor students, listed by hometown:
• Auburn — Katelyn Bender, Christoper Colby, Kelly Strabala; and
• Garrett — Allison Wichman.
