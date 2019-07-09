FORT WAYNE — Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana Inc. has received a $32,050 grant from the AWS Foundation.
The funds will be used to improve worker safety and product handling efficiencies needed to grow mission revenue within Goodwill’s donated goods retail program. The AWS Foundation grant will enable Goodwill to complete its purchase of 250 durable poly carts for use in industrial and commercial environments.
Goodwill’s material handling involves the movement, protection, storage and control of materials and products throughout their lifespan from point of donation, warehousing, distribution, purchase, recycling and disposal. Goodwill must maintain a large supply of durable poly carts to collect and transport donated goods.
Goodwill’s donated goods retail program weaves together business and mission objectives to fund 88-92 percent of Goodwill’s annual budget. Goodwill provides employment, job training and other community-based programs to help clients acquire marketable skills, secure employment, advance in their positions and have the ability to make new choices or seek a new career. Individualized services include: employment counseling; resume preparation; interviewing techniques; job seeking skills; work evaluation services; individualized placement services; job support; retail training; benefits counseling; referral services; and pre-employment training services.
Goodwill President Bill Warriner said, “We are grateful for the AWS Foundation’s support; it will improve Goodwill worker safety and help maintain an efficient infrastructure in order to maximize mission reach. Additionally, the AWS grant will help Goodwill to sustain operations and services, therefore, increasing opportunities for youth, veterans, and people with disabilities and their families to realize self-sufficiency through the power of work.”
