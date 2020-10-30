AUBURN — James R. Watson Elementary School is relocating its playground area and is raising funds to purchase new playground equipment.
J.R. Watson students and the PTO already have raised $50,000 and are asking for help to meet the goal of raising a total of $200,000.
The playground encompasses two different play areas. Eagle Landing offers lower and less challenging play equipment. Eagle Lookout offers higher and more challenging activities, said Principal Pam Shoemaker.
The playground is being relocated from its current location adjacent to Eckhart Avenue to an area behind the school’s new cafeteria. Shoemaker said this will provide a safer and more protected location for children to play.
Shoemaker said the school hopes to meet its goal of raising $200,000 by Christmas so the equipment can be installed in the spring.
Donations may be mailed to DeKalb Central School Alumni Foundation, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, IN 46793, with the memo: JRW Playground.
Online donations also may be made online at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=EMFAZBQCYXGNC&source=url.
For more information, call 920-1014 or email jrwatsonpto@gmail.com.
