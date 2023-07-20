AUBURN – The Auburn Common Council voted Tuesday to formally withdraw the city’s water utility from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
“This has been discussed within this council chamber for a number of years,” Mayor Mike Ley said.
At the council’s meeting earlier this month, the mayor asked the council to consider withdrawing from the IURC to enable the city to make smaller, incremental changes to the water rates rather than having to make a larger increase, wait two years or more to get IURC approval, and also pay the IURC several hundreds of thousands of dollars for the process.
At the July 7 meeting, Ley said Auburn is already out 7-8 years since the last rate adjustment.
“I think everyone here is supportive and is of the belief that when we need to adjust our rates, it’s much more palatable to the community and to the utility users, smaller, incremental increases versus waiting some period of time whether that’s 10, 15 or even 20 years when all of a sudden, you have to do some 50% or so increase to make up for those 20 years you didn’t do anything,” Ley said.
“You can stay on top of where you’re at with your expenses and your income and make those small, incremental increases as needed.”
With Eric Walsh from Baker Tilly examining all of the utility budgets, the city should have an idea of needed capital expenditures as well as the financial condition of those utilities.
“From the time this becomes effective, the council could immediately act on taking a look at what we need to do with our rates because it would have been looked at during the budget process anyway,” Ley said.
“It would be timely when this goes into effect if it says we need to do such a percent increase for each of the next two or three years or whatever it looks like, we could get it enacted very close to the first of the year.”
“We’ll do this, send notice and hold a public hearing and have a final reading after that,” explained attorney J. Christopher Janak of Bose, McKinney & Rose LLP.
“If you do opt out, you still are set by Indiana statute. Your rates must be fair and just,” Walsh added. “It’s not like you can set your rates however you want to. You have to have some justification, a rate study. That’s what our firm would do.”
At the same time, the public would still have a voice in any future rate increases.
“There’s plenty of steps in the process even if you’ve opted out, for the public to come, ask questions and make comments,” Walsh said.
“There’s still a regulatory issue that’s going to be there by the council,” council member Kevin Webb noted. “We’re elected by the citizens, so I look at that as a great way to regulate rates by being elected officials.”
Council member Denny Ketzenberger said transparency needs to be part of any rate adjustments.
“I think it’s important that we need to make (the public) understand that it’s not going to be willy-nilly, every six months or every year that we’re going to be raising rates,” he said. “Some transparency has to be in there. It has to be understood that we’re not going to raise rates whenever we want to.”
Many municipalities have withdrawn from the IURC in the past 35-40 years.
“It used to be, in the early 80s, everybody was regulated. Since ’82, 90% of them have opted out,” Janak told the council.
“In ’82, the only way you could (withdraw) was through a referendum, and you can still do that,” he said. “In the late 80s, maybe ’88 or ’89, they adopted a new statute that says you can do it by ordinance, and that’s what you have before you now.”
With passage on first reading Tuesday, notices will be sent to the IURC as well as all of the utility’s customers, Janak explained. Notice to utility customers must occur 30 days before a public meeting can be held. That hearing will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“If you vote on the 5th to adopt it, there’s then a 60-day remonstrance period,” Janak explained. If the remonstrance threshold is reached – 2% of people who voted in the last secretary of state election – then the matter goes to a referendum.
“If not, then it’s official on day 61,” he said.
Auburn’s wastewater utility has not been part of the IURC for many years, but the city’s electric utility remains as a member.
