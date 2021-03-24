ASHLEY — Casey’s General Stores Inc. has submitted detailed plans for a store in Ashley to the DeKalb County Department of Development Services.
The plans show a store on the southeast corner of the Interstate 69 and S.R. 4 interchange, with an address of 604 E. State St.
Engineering drawings show a building of 39.5 by 100.5 feet, or nearly 4,000 square feet.
The front of the property shows five fueling bays for passenger vehicles, with each appearing to have room for four fuel pumps. Behind the building are four fueling bays for large trucks, as shown among 23 pages of design documents.
The site of the store currently is owned by Wayne E. Klink Jr. and Carol E. Klink. It is immediately to the northwest of the Family Dollar distribution center.
A building permit for the store has not been approved or issued, according to the Department of Development Services.
When contacted about plans for the store, a spokesman for Casey’s General Stores Inc., said the Ashley location has not yet been listed on the company’s construction report.
Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s operates more than 2,200 stores in 16 states, according to a news release on the company’s website.
In the spring of 2019, Casey’s opened at 3,400-square-foot store in Waterloo at the town’s main intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 427.
Just over half of Casey’s stores are located in communities of fewer than 5,000 residents, according to the company. At the time, the Waterloo store was the company’s 120th in Indiana.
