AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Lance Pepple of the 5900 block of North C.R. 1185E, Orland, was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended except three years, for intimidation, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 131 days he served in jail while his case was pending. He was placed on probation for two years and was fined $1.
Justin Shutt of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 730 days of incarceration, all suspended except 240 days, for fraud, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation for 490 days and was fined $1.
Justin R. Crabill of the 3300 block of C.R. 17, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Robert L. Hafer of the 5700 block of Meadows Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 120 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration. He received an additional three-year sentence for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Phillip C. Hazelton of the 7400 block of North C.R. 450E, Kendallville, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Jan. 6, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Hunter JP Damron of the 9400 block of Crest Ridge Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 162 days in jail, with credit for 81 days served, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $75, and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Gary W. Wallace of the 300 block of Pursley Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $75 for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.