FORT WAYNE — Eggs will plummet from the top of Science Central during the 24th annual Egg Drop, set for Sunday, July 9.
Presented by Design Collaborative, this event challenges participants of all ages to create devices that can protect eggs from a tumble off Science Central’s roof.
Pre-registration for the Egg Drop is open now through July 8 on Science Central’s website. There is no fee to participate in the event. Registration the day of the event will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the dropping to start at 1 p.m.
The official Egg Drop rules, which contain parameters that all submissions must adhere to, are on Science Central’s website.
At the conclusion of the event, prizes will be awarded in several categories. A grand prize will be handed out in each age group to the contestant whose device successfully protected their egg.
In case of a tie, the contestant with the lightest-weight device will be named the winner. Other prizes include: Most Creative, Most Scientific, Most Devastating Crash and Most Devastating Crash to Survive.
