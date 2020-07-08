AUBURN — An Auburn Common Council committee discussed rules for noise and fireworks Tuesday, agreeing to continue studying the topics.
“I just need something simple” to regulate noise, Auburn Police Chief Martin D. McCoy told council members. “If it happens at this distance and this decibel, no matter the time, it’s a violation.”
He added, “Sometimes we get to the point where we just complicate it so much.”
McCoy said most people will turn down loud music if police tell them about a noise complaint.
“You have that 1% … 10 minutes later you’re called again because they turn it back up,” the chief said. “They don’t care. They don’t have any respect for their neighbors.”
McCoy said Auburn Police handled 12 complaints about fireworks over three days around the July 4 holiday.
The complaints included three incidents with damage. In one, a firework landed on the hood a car and left a large burn mark. In another, fireworks passed through window screens. Often, it is impossible for police to determine who caused the damage, the chief said.
“I’d be upset, too, if I came out and there’s fire cracker paperwork all over my car, or I’ve got a burn mark on the hood of my car,” McCoy said about the people who filed complaints.
In other cases, people ignited fireworks in streets and in Riley Park, he said.
“You can’t set these off in the middle of the street. You can’t use the city parks to do this,” McCoy said about fireworks.
Council members discussed using sound meters to measure noise levels. McCoy said that could become “another gadget that would have to be certified and calibrated every year.”
“That’s the issue is whether we want to tweak this to put in a measurement. The chief’s issue is: What’s the appetite for having meters?” said city attorney W. Erik Weber.
A existing city ordinance forbids noise on or from:
• “Any public property, including any public right-of-way, highway, building, sidewalk, park or thoroughfare, if the sound generated is plainly audible at a distance of 30 feet from its source;
• “Any motor vehicle on a public right-of-way, highway, or public space if the sound generated is plainly audible at a distance of 30 feet from the device producing the sound.”
Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., a loudspeaker or sound amplifier cannot be audible across the property line of the place of origin in certain areas. Sound from inside a business cannot be audible beyond 10 from the building.
Construction noise also is limited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except in emergencies.
Councilman Jim Finchum said he intends to research noise ordinances in other cities as the committee continues discussing noise.
