Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School, room 120, 801 E. Houston St.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Community School Corporation board of trustees, central office conference room, closed executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., suite 110.
Tuesday
3:30 p.m — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, Annex Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. The agenda includes consideration of the health department school liaison position; Highway Department wage increases; IT department wage increases; maintenance shared position; prosecutor new position and review of one position; and health and retirement benefits for part-time attorneys in the public defender’s office.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St., closed executive session: to receive information about and interview prospective employees; to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees; and litigation that is pending.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
