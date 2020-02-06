NAPPANEE — The owners of Kruse Plaza in Auburn purchased a major portion of the Amish Acres complex in Nappanee, on Wednesday night, the South Bend Tribune is reporting.
John Kruse of Auburn, Jason Bontrager of Elkhart and former congressman Marlin Stutzman of Middlebury paid $1.55 million for the entertainment center at Amish Acres. Their purchase includes the Round Barn Theatre, a 400-seat restaurant, two historic log cabins and other buildings, according to the news report.
An auction of the tourism attraction brought a total of $4.25 million for all of its segments.
Amish Acres reportedly drew about 150,000 people a year to Nappanee to watch stage shows in the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre, dine in the large restaurant, stay in a 62-room inn or visit the annual Arts and Crafts Festival, the Tribune said.
Previous owner Richard Pletcher and his family members put the complex up for sale because they are exhausted by running the business, the Tribune reported last week.
The Pletchers bought a farm property in 1968 and developed it into a tourist attraction, Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly said in a January report. The restaurant purchased by the Kruse Plaza partners was built from two 1870s bank barns, the newspaper said.
Kruse, Stutzman and Bontrager bought Kruse Plaza, southwest of Auburn, from founder Dean V. Kruse, uncle of John Kruse, in December 2018 for an undisclosed price.
The three partners said they planned to make Kruse Plaza “the largest and most flexible event venue in northeast Indiana,” for occasions including weddings and corporate events, as well as an education center. The 200.000-square-foot building opened in 2003 as a museum of World War II history and collector automobiles.
Kruse Plaza also serves as the site for a Labor Day weekend auction of collector cars staged by Worldwide Auctioneers, in which Kruse is a partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.