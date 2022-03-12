WATERLOO — After redefining their business, Kevin and Tawnie Reed have reopened Reed’s Roasters, doing business as Three Bean Coffee Company, at 280 N. Wayne St.
The small batch micro coffee roaster has shifted from being a wholesale operation supplying coffee shops and restaurants to a retail business offering customers a variety of coffee beans roasted on the premises.
The Reeds first opened their business in Auburn in 2015 and operated there for a year before moving to their current location in Waterloo, which formerly was the Waterloo Town Hall and town offices.
The business continued to operate as a wholesale supplier for about another year, roasting the coffee beans on site.
“We were selling some retail at that time. We decided we enjoyed that more than selling wholesale. We decided to redefine the company, so we suspended operations for what we thought was going to be about a year,” Kevin Reed explained.
That was extended due to needs of family.
“And then COVID hit,” Reed said, “so one year turned into four years.”
The Reeds re-opened three weeks ago, and while traffic currently is slow, they believe their niche business will attract customers both locally and from out of town.
The Reeds obtain their beans from one source — Theta Ridge of South Bend — and roast them in a roaster they purchased from U.S. Roaster of Oklahoma.
The roaster has 25-pound capacity and an output of 20 pounds. The roasting process takes 12 minutes. When the beans reach the goal temperature, they are dropped into a cooling bin to cool from about 400 degrees to room temperature, Kevin Reed said.
Explaining their venture into the coffee roasting business, Kevin Reed said, “We really like coffee. We like the different attributes and nuances of different varieties of coffee. We really want to do it just to share our enthusiasm with other people … We just did it for fun really.”
“I like coffee. I like the smell and the taste … I drink it for the taste,” Tawnie Reed said.
“I think a lot of people find a simple pleasure, if you will, in making a cup of coffee and just sitting down and enjoying that cup of coffee,” Kevin Reed added.
“A lot of people will do this as a simple enjoyment of a process.”
With the help of the couple’s youngest grandchild, Tawnie Reed has remodeled the front of the business, making it more conducive to having customers on the premises.
“We really do enjoy working one-on-one with retail customers,” Kevin Reed said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.