AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day period from Saturday through Monday.
The county has reported 27 cases in the first 14 days of June, an average of just under two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Monday’s new patients include one between ages 11 and 20, one in the 21-30 age bracket and one between ages 41 and 50.
The new cases bring the total to 4,424 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
