Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, North Indiana Avenue, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss changing two department heads from one job category to another and to move the Title IV-D director from nonexempt to exempt FLSA status.
