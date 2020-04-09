AUBURN — A fifth DeKalb County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Thursday.
The new patient “is a 43-year-old, otherwise healthy person who is self-isolating at home,” the DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security said. “Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as the Stay-at-Home Executive Order” for Indiana, the department advised.
County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said the fifth patient “appears to be at home and doing OK.”
Souder said the new patient’s source of infection has not been determined.
“That is troublesome,” Souder said, making him concerned about increasing community spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
County health departments are assigned the task of tracing people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients.
“Now, the Parkview system is reporting cases back in approximately 2.5 days, for which I’m very grateful,” he said. “It gives us a lot better hope of managing the contacts of a person and hopefully limiting the spread.”
Of DeKalb County’s four previous COVID-19 patients, only one is hospitalized at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Souder said. He did not have an update on that patient’s condition.
The most recent patient, diagnosed last last week, is a 27-year-old, otherwise healthy person who is self-isolating at home, health officials said.
The county’s second patient was reported to be experiencing mild symptoms and recovering at home. The first patient, a DeKalb High School staff member whose diagnosis was confirmed March 24, has improved dramatically after a hospital stay and now is “getting along great at home,” Souder reported recently.
Thursday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health showed 46 DeKalb County residents have been tested for COVID-19, a figure has increased from 22 a week earlier, but still remains lowest among the region’s four northeast counties.
DeKalb County’s five COVID-19 cases also remains the lowest in the four-county region, and all northeast counties except DeKalb have reported one death from the disease.
“We have to say we’re lucky, in addition to doing the really good guideline-following,” Souder said.
“I think we’ve done a good job,” he continued. “We were lucky enough to stop schools from meeting the week before the spring breaks for Garrett and DeKalb. We have had two husband-wife teams that I know of that have come back from cruises, and apparently neither couple had any infection. However, they self-isolated for 14 days.”
Souder said DeKalb County’s first coronavirus patient had returned from a cruise ship that apparently had active COVID-19 disease on it.
Two patients in neighboring counties contracted the virus in Florida, he added.
“When we talked about not traveling, that still seems to be a very strong advisory,” he said.
“We want to highlight, in DeKalb County, the need to guard the vulnerable,” he said. Those include people over age 65, nursing home residents, and any aged person with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, asthma, obesity, COPD or immune suppression from any cause.
“We want to really emphasize that, because the virus is spreading even more than it has before in the local communities,” Souder said.
Forecasts are predicting a possible peak of COVID-19 in Indiana around April 20, Souder said.
