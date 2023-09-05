Fort Wayne man hurt in single-car crash

A Fort Wayne man complained of lower back pain after his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro went off the road in the 5200 block of S.R. 8 before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the vehicle was a total loss.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man complained of lower back pain following a single-vehicle crash at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of S.R. 8 between Butler and Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Denaryl Mojet, 48, was transported to an area hospital for further medical attention. Police said his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was a total loss.

