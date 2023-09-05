Fort Wayne man hurt in single-car crash

AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man complained of lower back pain following a single-vehicle crash at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of S.R. 8 between Butler and Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Denaryl Mojet, 48, was transported to an area hospital for further medical attention. Police said his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was a total loss.
According to a crash report, police said Mojet was driving west in S.R. 8 when he approached a curve in the roadway. The passenger side tires of his Camaro fell into the shoulder. Mojet attempted to get the vehicle back into the roadway but over-corrected and drove off the south side of the road.
Police said Mojet drove through a yard on the south side of S.R. 8 before coming to rest in the middle of the yard.
County police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
