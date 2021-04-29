AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn and Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne have received "A" grades for their efforts in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
The ratings were revealed in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The group assigns A-through-F grades to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care, the organization said.
“Consistency is key to achieving another ‘A’ rating,” said John Bowen, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates. “Our team consistently delivers safe, high-quality care, which translates to better experiences and outcomes for our patients. We are proud to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group yet again.”
“This marks our second ‘A’ rating in a row, and we couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to deliver high-quality care to our community.”
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” added Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but these hospitals show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Full grade details are online at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
In the detailed rankings, Parkview DeKalb received perfect scores for avoiding dangerous objects left in a patient’s body, doctors ordering medications through a computer, preventing patient falls and injuries, preventing air gas or bubbles in blood, and staff working together to prevent errors.
Parkview DeKalb earned above-average scores for preventing serious breathing problems and dangerous blood clots after surgery and accidental cuts and tears, safe medication administration, communication about discharge, preventing bed sores, communication with doctors and nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff.
The grades gave Parkview DeKalb average scores for preventing collapsed lung and surgical wound splits and communication about medicines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.