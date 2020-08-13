AUBURN — The city of Auburn is ready to start replacing sidewalks and is getting serious about a potential parking garage.
A rate of $12 per lineal foot for replacement sidewalks was established Thursday by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
The rate for the new city program will save homeowners 50%-75% over retail prices, Mayor Mike Ley said.
A new city Street Department sidewalk crew is ready to replace sidewalks for more than two dozen homeowners who applied for the program, Ley said.
“They’ll never get it done for any less, ever” than through the program, he said.
In addition to $12 per lineal foot of sidewalk, the program will charge $4 per square foot for driveway approaches.
Improving sidewalks has been a goal for Ley, who took office Jan. 1.
Improving downtown parking has been another priority of the mayor. Thursday, the board agreed to pay $5,757 for soil testing that took place this week on the potential site for a new parking garage.
Alt & Witzig Engineering drilled 10 test holes in a parking lot at 7th and Union streets, owned by county government.
Last week, County Commissioners President William Hartman said the city wants to buy the parking lot and build a four-story parking garage on the site.
Ley has revealed few details about the project. Thursday, the mayor said only that soil testing is part of the city’s “due diligence” in investigating the site.
The board agreed to hire Commonwealth Engineering to develop a master plan for water service to a 13,000-acre area south of the city limits.
Ley said a study for sanitary sewer service in the same territory is nearly complete.
The studies will guide possible expansion of city utilities over the next 5-20 years, Ley said.
Another project recently completed a sidewalk leading from South Cedar Street to Eckhart Park. Ley said the sidewalk has been needed for more than 20 years. His goal was to complete it before the opening of a new skate park, scheduled for Sept. 4.
The board authorized extending the Auburn Essential Services broadband network in the area of C.R. 34 and C.R. 39, northeast of the city. The new lines would pass several dozen homes, Superinendent Chris Schweitzer told board members.
Clerk-Treasurer Patrica MIller reported that Indiana’s moratorium on utility shut-offs ends today, and on Sept. 1, the city will begin disconnecting service to customers who have not paid their bills.
The board approved closing Jackson and 6th street bordering the James Cultural Plaza on the evening of Aug. 21 for a father-daughter dance at the plaza.
