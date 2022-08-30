AUBURN — Under overcast and cool conditions 31 Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs left the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Tuesday morning to embark on a trip to northwest Indiana.
This year’s 47th annual Hoosier Tour will take car enthusiasts to Mishawaka, Elkhart and the Indiana Dunes, before returning home on Thursday kicking off the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival with the annual kickoff luncheon.
The cars will be welcomed back to town at 11:45 a.m. with a performance by the Dixieland Band. Once back in town the cars will be on display in front of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum during the lunch.
The Hoosier Tour is one of the longest running driving tours in the United States.
Individuals looking for that special automobile to add to their collection can begin to browse a selection of 350 cars today, that will be auctioned off during, Worldwide Auctioneers expanded three-day auction. The cars will begin to cross the auction block Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., continuing Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This year’s expanded events at Worldwide Auctioneers, complex west of town includes Destination Auburn’s car corral, vendors and swap meet. The swap meet and car corral will feature something for everyone. The event, which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. begins today and continues through Saturday.
Downtown Auburn will become the festival’s central hub beginning Thursday evening as visitors will find Auburns, Cords, Duesenbergs of the ACD Club parked along 9th Street in front of the old Auburn Hotel. Many of those in the ACD Club stay at the Auburn Hotel during the festival weekend.
In an online video produced by Worldwide Auctioneers Worldwide TV John Kruse said he anticipates a huge turnout for this year’s swap meet and car corral.
Downtown Auburn will be the place to be for car enthusiasts on Friday as it hosts what has become one of the largest events of the festival the downtown cruise-in. Vehicles will begin arriving downtown at 10 a.m. Friday and will remain on display throughout the day.
Previous years, shows have brought in up to 800 hot rods, muscle cars, imports, classics and everything in between.
A wide variety of food trucks and vendors will fill 7th Street between Main and Van Buren streets on Friday just in time for lunch. From 5:30-7:30 p.m Friday 1st Source Bank will sponsor Sundaes on Friday an ice cream social on 7th Street near Main. Individuals will receive a scoop of ice cream for $2.
The party will hit high gear from 6-11 p.m Friday with the cruise-in concert on the courthouse square. This year’s featured entertainment is Hubie Ashcraft and Whoa, Man!
One of the longest-running festival events is the highlight to Saturday the ACD Festival Parade will make its way through town at 1 p.m. The Auburn Community Band will provide pre-parade entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. There will be a Kiddie Cruisers Parade sponsored by Fort Financial at 11:30 a.m. at James Cultural Plaza, open to children who want to bike, ride, scoot or skate their way through the parade route before the official parade begins.
This year’s parade grand marshal is Rick Dore, a custom car builder. He will be available for a meet and greet after the parade on the courthouse square.
Joyce A. Hefty-Covell State Farm Insurance is once again sponsors of this year’s Ticket To Ride event from 4-5:30 p.m. The event gives visitors the opportunity to experience a free ride in several different classics.
Saturday night will feature a different breed of cars in downtown Auburn as Sweet Cars presents Fast & Fabulous in Downtown Auburn. The event will feature a wide variety of exotic, luxury and modern masterpieces as members of SweetCars and the Fort Wayne Driving Club show off their cars. Members of the Columbus Driving Club will also be present.
Rekt and Big Caddy Daddy will be the entertainment for the night beginning at 6 p.m.
This year’s theme is the Year of the L-29 Cord. All of the festival’s merchandise features the artwork of local artist Amanda Peet.
Abigail Russell will once again serve at Miss Auburn Cord Duesenberg for the 2022 festival.
For a complete list of activities and events visit acdfestival.org.
