AUBURN — Tower Automotive invested more than it expected in recent plant improvements, the Auburn Common Council learned Tuesday.
The company returned to the council to ask for an increase in the amount of equipment covered by a tax phase-in granted last year.
Tower originally received a property tax reduction on $6.55 million in new equipment in February 2019.
Tuesday, the council voted to increase the coverage to $8.3 million worth of new robotic assembly cells and press upgrades.
A final vote is expected at the council’s next meeting, June 16 at 6 p.m.
Last year, Tower said the improvements in its plant at 801 W. 15th St. would be used to manufacture a new sport-utility vehicle’s liftgate, doors, upper body, fenders and rear floor.
The company’s revised application said the upgrades will allow Tower to retain 124 employees with salaries of $6.5 million and add 25 employees with total salaries of $975,000.
The number of new jobs is unchanged from the 2019 application. However, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said Tower slightly exceeded the 25 additional jobs it predicted.
Taxes on the new equipment will be reduced for five years, starting with a 100% exemption in the first year, sliding to 80%, 60%, 40% and 20% over the next four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.