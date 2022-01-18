BUTLER — In its first meeting of 2022, the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District’s board of education had a relatively light agenda as it reorganized for the new year.
Leon Steury retained his position as president of the board. Craig Davis will be vice president for 2022 and Sherri Strock will be secretary. All other board members will retain their current positions.
Maria Conwell was approved to continue as treasurer and Aaron Willard, athletic director, was approved to continue as Title IX director.
The board also approved four resignations or retirements, they include: Tarese Ballentine, Eastside food services; Ashley Oberlin, Butler Elementary food service; Corey Schoon, teacher at Eastside (effective Jan. 4) and Sabra Vanderpool, NEISEC teacher (effective Jan. 4).
