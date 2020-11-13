GARRETT — A fill-the-trailer food drive and Thanksgiving service are planned for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Church at Garrett, 1370 S. Randolph St.
The service will be live-streamed from the church at Garrett’s Facebook page for residents of Miller’s Merry Manor and for those unable to attend. A social distancing section will be available at the church.
Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry. Among items needed are canned green beans, canned carrots, rice side dishes, boxed potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
