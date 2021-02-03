AUBURN — A Ku Klux Klan group is planning an event in Auburn on Saturday, April 3, according to its website.
The Church of the Ku Klux Klan describes the event as the “Indiana White Unity Meet & Greet.”
The website does not specify a time or place for the gathering. It instructs readers to contact the group through its website for information about attending the event.
An advertisement on the website says, “All White Christian Patriots are welcomed but must contact the Church of the Ku Klux Klan for further information to attend.”
An illustration promoting the event shows five figures in white robes and hoods, with arms crossed, standing in front of a burning cross.
The website gives a post office box in DeKalb, Texas, as the group’s address.
The site gives no indication why the group chose Auburn for the event. It lists only two other scheduled gatherings this year — one in Georgia in September and one in Texas in October.
DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said he is aware of the scheduled Auburn event and “giving it the thought process it requires.” Cserep said it is premature to say anything more.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, said it appears the April 3 event in Auburn is slated to be hosted on private land.
The center said there are several reasons the group may have chosen Auburn as a site for its event. It speculated that it may have chosen Auburn for the historical significance connected to the late Jeff Berry, a Klan leader who was active some 30 years ago and lived in Newville, east of Auburn.
The center said the group also might be coordinating with a relatively active Klan group based in South Bend, known as The Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
Indiana also has a history of being a Klan stronghold in the Midwest, the center said, and that continues with three active Klan groups in the state in 2020. In addition to the South Bend group, the Honorable Sacred Knights are based in Madison, and The Nordic Order Knights are active in the state.
The group planning the Auburn gathering is a different Klan group from one that has left leaflets on the ground throughout Auburn in recent weeks.
The leaflets, placed in plastic baggies, each with a stone to keep it in place, carried the name of the American Christian Dixie Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. The fliers listed only a website and no address, but carried a telephone number with an area code from the Knoxville, Tennessee, area.
Leaflets reportedly have been found in more than one Auburn neighborhood and in a rural area two miles south of the city.
The Southern Poverty Law Center said The American Christian Dixie Knights have been very active among Klan and neo-Nazi groups since their creation in 2018. In 2019 the group was the largest active Klan group with nine active chapters, one of which was based in Indiana, the center said.
The Church of the Ku Klux Klan group planning the Auburn rally also appears to use leaflets in recruiting. Its website gives instructions for leafleting and provides computer files of six styles of leaflets that can be downloaded and printed.
Both Klan organizations use the number “311” on their leaflets or websites. That number is used by the Klan because “K” is the 11th letter of the alphabet, so three 11’s signifies KKK.
Auburn was the site of Ku Klux Klan demonstrations in the early 1990s, staged by a Klan group led by local resident Berry. He eventually was convicted and sent to prison for holding television news crew members as captives in his home, where they had come for an interview.
