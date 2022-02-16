WATERLOO — Firefighters were able to save a rural Waterloo barn and all of the animals inside were safely rescued Tuesday evening.
Ashley-Hudson Fire Chief Dave Barrand said the fire was contained to the interior of an approximate 70-foot by 50-foot barn owned by Travis and Alyssa Ely in the 800 block of C.R. 39.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 9 p.m. and declared the fire under control at 10 p.m. after ensuring there were no remaining hot spots or extension.
Ashley-Hudson firefighters remained at the scene until about 11 p.m.
Cows, rabbits, chickens and llamas were rescued from the building. Barrand did not know how many animals were inside.
There were no injuries in the fire. Barrand said the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical issue.
Ashley-Hudson firefighters were assisted by Waterloo, Butler, Hamilton, Steuben Township (Pleasant Lake) and Corunna firefighters. Approximately 20 firefighters responded. Angola firefighters was on stand-by.
