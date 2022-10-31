INDIANAPOLIS — Angola’s Marching Hornets were the only local band to qualify for the Indiana State School Music Association state marching band finals.
Three other area bands — DeKalb, East Noble and Garrett — saw their contest seasons come to an end at ISSMA semi-state competition this past Saturday.
Garrett’s Railroader Regiment, making just its second semi-state appearance in school history, made its first appearance in Open Class C along with Angola at Decatur Central High School on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
With Angola, state qualifying bands in Open Class C were Western, Northwestern, Edgewood, Concordia, Vincennes Lincoln, Scottsburg, Fairfield, Princeton and NorthWood.
DeKalb and East Noble competed in the Open Class B semi-state at Pike High School. Bands earning spots in the state finals there were Greenwood, Pendleton Heights, Greenfield-Central, North Side, Northview, Concord, Munster, Jasper, Evansville North and Evansville F.J. Reitz.
