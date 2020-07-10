DeKalb County school superintendents have joined with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder in a video message to parents about plans to open schools in August.
“As the governor closed schools in March, we’ve been working together as a team to come up with a plan to open school in August,”DeKalb Eastern schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Stephens said in the video message, released Friday.
“Part of this was a survey that went out a couple of weeks ago to all the county parents asking them for their input when it comes to what they expect when school opens this fall,” Stephens said. “Quite frankly, the results have made a major impact on what we’ll be discussing today.”
Stephens noted that the county’s school districts are not only focusing opening in August.
“Our goal is to have schools remain open in September, and November and throughout the school year,” he added.
“We’re using the information that we have today, and that information can change tomorrow. It could change next week. So we’re giving you our best information based on the information that is available to us today.”
Stephens emphasized that the primary goal of the county’s school districts is to provide a safe environment for students.
“If we don’t have that, then everything we do is wasted,” he said. “We’re giving you our most optimistic view of today. Again, that could change tomorrow.”
Stephens described the past school year as the most challenging of his career and acknowledged that the coming year also will be a challenge.
“We want to work as a team, we’ve been working as a team for a long time … and we need your help,” he added.
Souder addressed the issue of masks being used as protective measures for students.
“Since we don’t have shots available (for COVID-19), we’re going to be talking about masks as a protective measure for our kids,” he said.
He noted that information and recommendations on the use of masks have gone through various phases.
“We decided with some lengthy discussion with superintendents that it might be possible, since we have a low viral circulating number in the county at this time, to go without masks to start school,” Souder said.
“I wouldn’t have recommended that except for one thing: about half of you parents said you wouldn’t send your child to school if they had to wear masks. And so I want us to come together on the same team. This has to be a community team effort. We are all on the same team … We are working against the virus.”
Souder noted that masks have come to be seen by some people as a “public enemy” and said he wants to help parents work through that. He encouraged parents and their children to voluntarily wear masks and described using a mask as “a technique that can be used as a survival skill.”
“We can start without masks, but we will have to move to masks if there’s too much disruption,” Souder added.
Teachers and school staff members are going to be wearing masks, Souder said.
“I think we can go slower and educate the students, bring everybody along, and get everybody to mask up if we have to,” Souder said.
“If we never have to, I’ll be happy. … If we have to, please be prepared. Help us. Make this work. Make the educational system work for your children in a safe fashion.”
Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools superintendent Tonya Weaver said all of the county’s school districts are actively preparing to open their schools on their originally scheduled start dates, while focusing on the health and safety of students and staff. The nature of the plans will remain fluid, and are subject to change, she added.
“Returning students to school is a priority that we set very, very high,” said DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders.
He acknowledged that some parents may have some hesitation about sending their children back to school. Staff members will be wearing masks on a daily basis, and he recommended and encouraged students to do the same.
Teders said over the course of the next week, details of current reopening plans that are in draft form will be shared. He encouraged parents to review the plans and families to discuss them to enable them to make the best choices for their children in what the 2020-21 school year will look like.
The video message in its entirety can be viewed at
