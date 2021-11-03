WATERLOO — Marching band season came to an end Saturday for DeKalb’s Baron Brigade.
The Brigade competed against 19 other Class B bands at Pike High School in the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state round, with a dream of reaching the state finals.
“Their performance was full of energy and excitement,” Brigade director Shanna Lank said. “While the season didn’t end the way we had hoped, these students did a remarkable job.
“Over half of the band was new to the marching program this year, and the progress that was made in six months has been truly remarkable,” she said. “These students made a commitment to one another to work hard, support each other, and do their absolute best. That’s exactly what they did all season long.”
Bands from Greenwood, Greenfield-Central, North Side, Jasper, Northview, Bloomington North, Concord, New Palestine, Munster and Evansville North all qualified for the ISSMA state finals this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Reflecting on the season, Lank said, “Even though Saturday was full of lots of tears, it wasn’t just about not making it through to finals. It was the fact that our time together as a marching family has come to an end.”
She shared a quote from Dr. Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened” as fitting for the band’s season.
“This couldn’t ring more true for this season,” Lank said. “I’m so impressed with what they were able to accomplish this season. Of course, none of these accomplishments would have been possible without the unwavering support or our community, sponsors, and school administration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.