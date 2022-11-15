AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man Tuesday was sentenced to eight years behind bars for engaging in sexual activity with an 11-year-old girl, whom he met on Snapchat, in Auburn.
Jeffrey Lockhart, 30, of the 9300 block of Barbara Lane, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Lockhart to nine years in prison, with eight years to serve and one year suspended. Lockhart was placed on probation for a year.
Squiller ordered that Lockhart be taken into custody immediately following Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Auburn Police Detective Aaron Quick said the case initially began as an investigation of a solicitation of a minor through a text message.
Quick said after reviewing the text message on the victim’s phone, he discovered sexually explicit messages from an unknown male and requests to meet him. The messages were sent from a number determined to be owned by Lockhart.
During an interview, the victim disclosed Lockhart had messaged her on Snapchat, exchanged numbers and began talking over text. She said Lockhart sent nude photos of himself and she also sent pictures and videos of herself, the affidavit said.
The girl said Lockhart set up a meeting with her on July 16 near her home in Auburn. She said Lockhart showed up around 3:30 p.m. on July 16, 2021, and parked a few doors north of her residence. The girl told Quick she got into the back seat of Lockhart’s vehicle and he immediately began grabbing and kissing her, according to the affidavit.
The girl stated that the physical contact progressed and she told Lockhart to stop, but he did not, Quick said in the affidavit. The girl said she told Lockhart to stop again, and he went on for another minute before he quit, according to the affidavit.
Tuesday, the victim told the court that the incident has left her afraid and often she feels lonely and isolated. She said her grades in school dropped after the incident and she no longer enjoys physical contact with others.
She said Lockhart took advantage of her and hurt her.
“This is something I will have to live with the rest of my life,” she added.
Lockhart’s attorney, John Watkins, said Lockhart has expressed embarrassment and remorse for his actions.
Watkins said that while he was not “victim-blaming” the 11-year-old girl for what happened, she misrepresented her age to Lockhart, saying she was 15.
“He has recognized he should have been more diligent,” Watkins added.
In a letter to the DeKalb County Probation Department, Lockhart said he was disgusted with himself, Watkins said, and attempted to take his own life out of remorse and fear.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner argued Lockhart sought out the opportunity and drove from work to meet with a child — a person he had not met before, only on line.
“She’s a child and he decided to have drive-by sex with her,” Winebrenner said.
She said the victim’s life is forever changed as a result of Lockhart’s actions.
“She was not and is not an adult. He is,” Winebrenner added.
Squiller found that the trauma to the victim was severe and rejected any notion that the victim caused the offense.
“This situation was not her fault. This situation was Mr. Lockhart’s fault,” Squiller said.
As part of the plea agreement, a related charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, was dismissed.
