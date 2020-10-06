WATERLOO — The DeKalb and Garrett high school volleyball teams will play Wednesday’s pink-out match in honor or memory of those affected by breast cancer.
The game begins at 6 p.m. at DeKalb High School. Baskets made by both Barons and Railroaders will be raffled, and limited T-shirts and carnations will be available for sale with all proceeds donated.
Attendance is limited to four tickets per rostered player due to COVID-19 restrictions.
